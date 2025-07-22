On National Press Day, Hajiyev praises journalists’ dedication

22 July 2025 10:30 (UTC+04:00)

Qabil Ashirov

Azerbaijani media today has transcended national boundaries, evolving into a globally recognized force that reflects regional perspectives with global relevance. It serves as one of Azerbaijan’s most influential instruments of soft power, aligning with the country’s dynamic and modern foreign policy agenda.

This was emphasized by Hikmet Hajiyev, Assistant to the President of Azerbaijan and Head of the Foreign Policy Affairs Department of the Presidential Administration, in a post shared on his official “X” (formerly Twitter) account on the occasion of National Press Day.

Hajiyev stated that this landmark date carries great importance not only for media professionals but for society as a whole.

“Journalism is a noble profession that demands great responsibility. You fulfill this challenging yet essential mission with professionalism, dedicating yourselves to providing accurate information to the public, raising awareness, and promoting national values,” he wrote.

He also highlighted President Ilham Aliyev’s strong support for the press, calling it a clear expression of the state’s trust and attention toward journalism:

“President Aliyev’s remarks on the media and his high praise for the profession are a testament to that trust. The decree on celebrating the 150th anniversary of Azerbaijan’s national press and the state awards granted to numerous professional journalists demonstrate the importance our country places on media development.”

Hajiyev concluded his message by extending heartfelt congratulations to all media professionals and wishing them continued success in realizing the President’s vision for the press, strengthening statehood, and defending national interests.