On National Press Day, Hajiyev praises journalists’ dedication
Azerbaijani media today has transcended national boundaries, evolving into a globally recognized force that reflects regional perspectives with global relevance. It serves as one of Azerbaijan’s most influential instruments of soft power, aligning with the country’s dynamic and modern foreign policy agenda.
This was emphasized by Hikmet Hajiyev, Assistant to the President of Azerbaijan and Head of the Foreign Policy Affairs Department of the Presidential Administration, in a post shared on his official “X” (formerly Twitter) account on the occasion of National Press Day.
Hajiyev stated that this landmark date carries great importance not only for media professionals but for society as a whole.
“Journalism is a noble profession that demands great responsibility. You fulfill this challenging yet essential mission with professionalism, dedicating yourselves to providing accurate information to the public, raising awareness, and promoting national values,” he wrote.
He also highlighted President Ilham Aliyev’s strong support for the press, calling it a clear expression of the state’s trust and attention toward journalism:
“President Aliyev’s remarks on the media and his high praise for the profession are a testament to that trust. The decree on celebrating the 150th anniversary of Azerbaijan’s national press and the state awards granted to numerous professional journalists demonstrate the importance our country places on media development.”
Hajiyev concluded his message by extending heartfelt congratulations to all media professionals and wishing them continued success in realizing the President’s vision for the press, strengthening statehood, and defending national interests.
Hörmətli media nümayəndələri, dəyərli dostlar!!!— Hikmet Hajiyev (@HikmetHajiyev) July 22, 2025
Hər birinizi səmimi qəlbdən salamlayır,
22 iyul – Milli Mətbuat Günü münasibətilə ürəkdən təbrik edirəm. Bu əlamətdar gün yalnız media ictimaiyyəti üçün deyil, bütövlükdə cəmiyyətimiz üçün böyük əhəmiyyət daşıyır.
Jurnalistika… pic.twitter.com/Da8umVDuzt
Here we are to serve you with news right now. It does not cost much, but worth your attention.
Choose to support open, independent, quality journalism and subscribe on a monthly basis.
By subscribing to our online newspaper, you can have full digital access to all news, analysis, and much more.
You can also follow AzerNEWS on Twitter @AzerNewsAz or Facebook @AzerNewsNewspaper
Thank you!