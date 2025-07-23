Azerbaijani judokas enter fight at World University Games

23 July 2025 12:01 (UTC+04:00)

Laman Ismayilova

Judo events are set to commence at 32nd World University Games in Germany, Azernews reports.

Four national judokas are scheduled to compete on July 23. Babarahim Mirzayev (60 kg) will go up against Polish competitor Igor Blaszcak, while Nazir Talibov will face Haitian judoka Etznaison St Hilaire.

In the women's division, Konul Aliyeva (48 kg) and Aydan Valiyeva (52 kg) will start their matches from the second round.

Recall that Azerbaijani rhythmic gymnastics team won two gold and one silver medal.

Azerbaijan's delegation consists of 71 athletes competing in 12 sports, including athletics, rowing, badminton, artistic gymnastics, judo, fencing, table tennis, taekwondo, tennis, beach volleyball, archery, and swimming.

The 2025 Summer World University Games is an international multi-sport event that brings together university athletes from around the globe.

Unlike previous editions held in a single city, Rhine-Ruhr 2025 will be hosted across five cities: Bochum, Duisburg, Essen, Mulheim an der Ruhr, Hagen with Berlin added later as a partner location.

More than 8,500 athletes and officials from over 100 countries participate, competing in 18 sports and over 230 medal events.

In addition to the 15 core sports required by FISU (including athletics, swimming, and gymnastics), optional disciplines like 3x3 basketball, beach volleyball, and rowing will feature, along with a historic debut: 3x3 wheelchair basketball, marking the first time para-athletes are included in the FISU Summer Games.

The 2025 Games are held under the motto "A Summer With Distinction"(Sommer Cum Laude).

With a strong commitment to inclusivity, environmental consciousness, and youth empowerment, Rhine-Ruhr 2025 aims to set a new benchmark for what university sport can represent in the 21st century.