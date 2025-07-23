Dynamic development of relations between Azerbaijan, Egypt is source of great satisfaction - President Ilham Aliyev

23 July 2025 11:43 (UTC+04:00)

The dynamic development of relations between Azerbaijan and Egypt is a source of great satisfaction, said President Ilham Aliyev in a congratulatory letter to President of the Arab Republic of Egypt Abdel Fattah El-Sisi, Azernews reports.

"High-level reciprocal visits and regular contacts play a significant role in enriching our cooperation with new substance.

Today, there is substantial potential for deepening our relations across various fields. I am confident that, for the sake of our peoples’ prosperity, we will continue joint efforts to leverage these opportunities and further expand our traditional friendly relations and fruitful cooperation," said President Ilham Aliyev.