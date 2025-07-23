Winners of 'Letter to Vagif' essay contest awarded in Shusha [PHOTOS]

23 July 2025 15:30 (UTC+04:00)

As part of Vagif Poetry Days held in Shusha, an award ceremony has been held for the winners of the "Letter to Vagif" essay contest organized by the Azerbaijan Culture Ministry, Azernews reports.

The essay contest, held under the theme "The Literary Heritage of Shusha and Its Significance in Our Victory History," aimed to promote the artistic representation of Shusha's cultural identity within the literary sphere, to discover talented writers, and to encourage their creativity.

Based on the evaluation criteria determined by the commission, three winners were selected.

The winners were Tahmina Verdiyeva, first place for "Shusha: Where Soul and History Meet"; Natavan Baghirova, second place for "Appeal to Vagif"; and Elvin Ahmad, third place for "The Zero Point of Life, or a Life Contained in Two Verses."

During the award ceremony, the winners were presented with diplomas and cash prizes.

It should be noted that participants from various regions of the country, as well as professionals from different fields with a special appreciation for words and literature, took part in the contest.

In their essays, they expressed Shusha's role in the historical memory of our people, its contribution to shaping our literary and cultural identity, and its symbolic significance in our history of victory in a unique way.

A total of 175 essays were submitted to the contest.