Azernews.Az

Wednesday July 23 2025

Azerbaijan-Germany trade turnover sees steady growth in first half of 2025

23 July 2025 15:23 (UTC+04:00)
Azerbaijan-Germany trade turnover sees steady growth in first half of 2025
Akbar Novruz
Akbar Novruz
Read more

Azerbaijan’s trade turnover with Germany witnessed notable growth in the first six months of 2025, reflecting the deepening economic ties between the two countries, Azernews reports.

Find the plan that suits you best.

1 month subscription

Full digital access to all news for 1 month

1.00
Select

3 months subscription

Full digital access to all news for 3 months

2.00
Select
-33%

6 months subscription

Full digital access to all news for 6 months

3.84
Select
-36%

1 year subscription

Full digital access to all news for 1 year

7.10
Select
-41%

Here we are to serve you with news right now. It does not cost much, but worth your attention.

Choose to support open, independent, quality journalism and subscribe on a monthly basis.

By subscribing to our online newspaper, you can have full digital access to all news, analysis, and much more.

Subscribe

You can also follow AzerNEWS on Twitter @AzerNewsAz or Facebook @AzerNewsNewspaper

Thank you!

Latest See more