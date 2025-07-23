Syrian and Israeli officials reportedly to meet in Baku for talks with US participation
Syrian and Israeli delegations are coming to Baku for talks with the involvement of the United States, Azernews reports via Al-Arabiya.
It is noted that an Israeli delegation is expected to visit Azerbaijan tomorrow to finalize agreements with the Syrian side.
Al-Arabiya reported that channels of communication on security issues between Israel and Syria have been restored with the mediation of the US and the support of Türkiye.
According to the report, Türkiye and Syria are negotiating a regional understanding that includes the status of the Kurds, Druze and Alawites, as well as the role of Israel.
Here we are to serve you with news right now. It does not cost much, but worth your attention.
Choose to support open, independent, quality journalism and subscribe on a monthly basis.
By subscribing to our online newspaper, you can have full digital access to all news, analysis, and much more.
You can also follow AzerNEWS on Twitter @AzerNewsAz or Facebook @AzerNewsNewspaper
Thank you!