Spectacular concert held in Shusha as part of Vagif Poetry Days [PHOTOS]

23 July 2025 17:26 (UTC+04:00)

Laman Ismayilova Read more

Spectacular concert program has been held in Shusha within the framework of the Vagif Poetry Days, organized by the Heydar Aliyev Foundation, the Azerbaijan Culture Ministry and the Azerbaijan Writers' Union, Azernews reports.

The concert took place in front of the House of Khurshidbanu Natavan.

The concert program featured Azerbaijan's national dances, as well as folk and composer songs.

Note that Vagif Poetry Days will conclude on July 23.

The mausoleum and Poetry House of Molla Panah Vagif were inaugurated in Shusha on January 14, 1982, with the participation of Azerbaijan’s national leader, Heydar Aliyev. During this visit, Heydar Aliyev issued directives to organize Vagif Poetry Days. Since then, Vagif Poetry Days recognized as a unique event in the history of modern Azerbaijani literature were traditionally held, beginning in the poet’s homeland in Gazakh and concluding in the picturesque Jidir Duzu in Shusha, continuing this way until 1991.

Vagif Poetry Days have once again been held in the poet's homeland, the cultural capital of Azerbaijan, following the liberation of Shusha from occupation thanks to the victorious efforts of the courageous army led by the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan and Commander-in-Chief, Ilham Aliyev.