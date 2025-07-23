Japan invests heavily in U.S. under trade deal

23 July 2025 20:21 (UTC+04:00)

Japan has agreed to invest $550 billion in the United States as part of a major trade deal concluded between Washington and Tokyo. Under the terms of the agreement, duties on goods from Japan will be set at 15%, Azernews reports.

