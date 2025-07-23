Azerbaijan, Cambodia hold high-level talks to boost bilateral cooperation

23 July 2025 14:30 (UTC+04:00)

Azerbaijani Deputy Foreign Minister, Elnur Mammadov, has paid an official visit to the Kingdom of Cambodia to further strengthen diplomatic relations between the two countries, Azernews reports.

According to information, the visit featured the 4th round of political consultations between the Foreign Ministries of Azerbaijan and Cambodia. The meeting was co-chaired by Deputy Foreign Minister Elnur Mammadov and Cambodia’s Secretary of State for Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, Khuon Phon Rattanak.

During the consultations, both sides reviewed the current state of bilateral relations and discussed prospects for expanding cooperation in political, economic, humanitarian, and other fields. Deputy Minister Mammadov provided detailed insights into the regional situation, including ongoing de-mining operations and reconstruction efforts in the territories liberated from occupation.

The talks also covered collaboration in international organizations, including within the framework of the Non-Aligned Movement (NAM) and the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN), of which Cambodia is a member.

On July 22, Elnur Mammadov met with Cambodia’s Minister of Tourism, Huot Hak. Both sides highlighted the significant tourism potential of their respective countries and stressed the importance of enhancing bilateral cooperation in the sector. The meeting concluded with the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding on Cooperation in the Field of Tourism between the governments of Azerbaijan and Cambodia.

As part of the visit, the Azerbaijani delegation also held meetings with Vong Soth, Vice President of the National Assembly of Cambodia; Khy Sovanratana, Secretary of State and head of the Cambodian Diplomatic Academy (NIDIR); and Ms. But Rotna, Executive Director of the ASEAN Regional Mine Action Center (ARMAC).

A special meeting was also held with Cambodian alumni who studied in Baku during the 1980s and 1990s. The participants welcomed the proposal to establish an Azerbaijan–Cambodia Friendship Association, which received support from the Cambodian side.

At the conclusion of the visit, Deputy Foreign Minister Mammadov met with representatives of Cambodia’s leading media outlets to discuss the current state and future prospects of Azerbaijan–Cambodia relations, answering questions from local journalists.

This visit marks an important step in deepening bilateral ties and opening new avenues for cooperation across multiple sectors.