Helicopters dispatched to battle wildfires in Aghdam and Aghdara
Wildfires have broken out in open areas near the villages of Aliagali and Yeni Qaralar in Aghdam district, as well as the village of Sirkhavend in Aghdara district, Azernews reports, citing Azerbaijan’s Emergency Situations Ministry (MES).
In response, MES forces were immediately dispatched to the scene. To prevent the fire from spreading further and to accelerate containment efforts, two helicopters from the MES Aviation Detachment and additional personnel from the State Fire Protection Service have been deployed.
Firefighting operations are currently ongoing.
Officials noted that the fire initially began yesterday in the villages of Alagali, Qaralar, and Gazanchi in Aghdam, before spreading toward Sirkhavend in Aghdara. Dense shrubbery and dry grass have contributed to the rapid spread of the blaze.
