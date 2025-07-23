Schoolboy boxers to compete in European Championship

23 July 2025 14:03 (UTC+04:00)

Azerbaijani team will compete at EUBC Schoolboys and Schoolgirls European Boxing Championships, Azernews reports.

The five-day competition will take place on July 23-28 in Zlatibor, Serbia.

The coaching staff will include Babak Abdullayev (40 kg), Mohammad Kazimzadeh (42 kg), Sahib Bakhishli (44 kg), Nuran Yusibli (46 kg), Abbasali Mammadli (48 kg), Eljan Musazadeh (50 kg), Mohammad Ali (52 kg), Farhad Guliyev (54 kg), Sabir Rustamov (57 kg), Amid Alakbarov (60 kg), Sarkhan Hagverdiyev (63 kg), Nurlan Museyibli (66 kg), Zireddin Rustamli (70 kg), Yusif Aghakishiyev (75 kg), Mehran Rasulov (80 kg), Erdem Tekin (90 kg), Nesrin Abdullazadeh (38 kg), Tunja Murshudova (42 kg), Fatimah Mammadli (44 kg), Aysan Miriyeva (46 kg), Nuray Gafarova (48 kg), Leyla Mahmudlu (51 kg), Kamala Hasanova (54 kg), Emiliya Beydullayeva (57 kg), and Khumar Jafarli (70 kg). Khalib Abiyev will serve as a referee at the championship.

Boxing is recognized as one of the oldest sports in human history, with the earliest records of the sport dating back to ancient Egypt around 3,000 BC.

The Greeks introduced boxing to the ancient Olympic Games in the late 7th century BC.

In 1924, the International Amateur Boxing Federation (FIBA) was founded, and in 1946, it was renamed the International Boxing Association (AIBA). Boxing made its Olympic debut at the 1904 Games in St. Louis.

Azerbaijan hosted its first boxing championship in 1926, with national boxers claiming first place. Since 1992, the Azerbaijani Boxing Federation has been a full member of AIBA.

Azerbaijani boxers have earned numerous prestigious accolades in international competitions. Aghasi Mammadov made history by becoming Azerbaijan's first gold medalist at the World Championships. Fuad Asadov also earned a spot on the podium at the 2004 Summer Olympics.

Azerbaijan has been chosen multiple times to host major boxing events.

In 2019, Baku hosted the AIBA Youth World Championships, which was the first youth tournament to serve as a qualifier for the 2010 Singapore Olympics.

The country also hosted the 2011 AIBA World Boxing Championships, which served as the primary qualification event for the London 2012 Olympics.