ASCO to shot feature film about Azerbaijan's first female ship captain [PHOTOS]

After graduation, she was assigned to the Black Sea Shipping Company. Yet once again, she faced skepticism. The personnel department doubted that a young woman could take on a captain’s responsibilities and instead appointed her as third mate aboard the tanker Sergo. When she arrived on the ship, the captain, too, refused to accept her. But Shovkat stood her ground and won. He had no choice but to let her aboard.

Thus began her real journey. For seven grueling months, the tanker sailed across the open seas, and Shovkat proved her skill and resilience, ultimately earning praise from the very captain who had doubted her. Afterward, she returned to the Caspian Sea and soon after, she became captain of large maritime vessels herself.