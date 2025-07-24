Presentation held for documentary “Following the Path of Journey – France” [PHOTOS/VIDEO]
On July 24, the Nizami Cinema Center hosted the premiere of the documentary “Following the Path of a Journey – France”, dedicated to National Leader Heydar Aliyev’s official visits to France.
According to Azernews, prior to the screening, the project’s author, well-known traveler and journalist Azer Garib, delivered remarks about the film.
He noted that the documentary reveals the lesser-known, unofficial aspects of Heydar Aliyev’s official visit to Paris, the capital of France. The film also presents historical facts highlighting the National Leader’s pivotal role in establishing friendly relations between Azerbaijan and France.
This is the sixth installment in the “Following the Path of a Journey” documentary series, which focuses on Heydar Aliyev’s foreign visits. Previous films have covered his trips to Italy, China, Japan, the Turkic world, and the United Kingdom. The series reflects Heydar Aliyev’s international engagement, his efforts to strengthen Azerbaijan’s relations with global states, and his contributions to enhancing the country’s international standing.
The creative team behind the film, which was initiated by Azer Garib, includes editor Ayaz Mirzayev, producer Asgar Garibzade, cinematographer Ali Aliyev, and editing specialist Elmar Tariyeloglu.
The project was produced with the support of the national air carrier, Azerbaijan Airlines (AZAL).
