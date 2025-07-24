Azerbaijan and Somalia strengthen diplomatic ties during Foreign Ministers’ meeting

24 July 2025 12:45 (UTC+04:00)

A tête-à-tête meeting was held between Foreign Minister @Bayramov_Jeyhun and Somalia Foreign Minister @AbdisalamDhaay . The Ministers exchanged views on bilateral relations, regional dynamics, and cooperation within international organizations. pic.twitter.com/rdNt34es0L

The two ministers exchanged views on a wide range of topics, including regional developments and collaboration within international organizations, signaling growing diplomatic engagement between the two countries.

The Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry announced on its X account that the meeting focused on strengthening bilateral relations and enhancing cooperation.

Azerbaijan’s Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov welcomed his Somali counterpart, Abdisalam Abdi Ali, during his official visit to Baku, Azernews reports.

