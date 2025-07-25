Volodymyr Zelensky extends martial law and mobilization until Autumn

25 July 2025 19:21 (UTC+04:00)

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has signed laws No. 4525-IX and No. 4526-IX, which provide for the extension of martial law and mobilization for another 90 days, until November 5, 2025. This information was released by the press service of the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine, Azernews reports.

According to the adopted documents, martial law will be extended from 5:30 AM on August 7, 2025, for 90 days. The general mobilization will also be extended for the same period.

On July 15, the Verkhovna Rada for the 16th time supported the extension of martial law and general mobilization amid the full-scale war.

On February 24, 2022, President Volodymyr Zelensky announced the introduction of martial law across the entire territory of Ukraine, which was supported by the Verkhovna Rada.

On the same day, a representative of the State Border Guard Service of Ukraine, Andriy Demchenko, confirmed that due to the aggression of the Russian Federation and the introduction of martial law, restrictions on leaving the country for men aged 18 to 60 would come into effect.

Since then, martial law and mobilization in Ukraine have been repeatedly extended, which is a necessary step to ensure the country’s security amid the ongoing war.