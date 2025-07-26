SOCAR Supervisory board reviews financial results and approves 2025 budget

26 July 2025 10:00 (UTC+04:00)

Nazrin Abdul

On July 25, the Supervisory Board of the State Oil Company of Azerbaijan (SOCAR) held its latest meeting, Azernews reports, citing the company.

According to information, the session was chaired by Mikayil Jabbarov, Minister of Economy and Chairman of the Supervisory Board.

During the meeting, the Board reviewed SOCAR’s audited financial and operational results for 2024. Members were also updated on various matters previously discussed at the Board’s last in-person meeting.

A key item on the agenda was the discussion and approval of SOCAR’s fully consolidated and adjusted budget for 2025. Additionally, the company’s performance over the first six months of 2025 was assessed.

The meeting also included presentations on several upcoming projects planned by SOCAR.