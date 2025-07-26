Azerbaijani Parliament Group responds to French Draft Resolution on Corsica

26 July 2025 12:19 (UTC+04:00)

The Support Group for the People of Corsica in the Milli Majlis (Parliament) of the Republic of Azerbaijan issued statement in response to the new draft resolution motioned by French National Assembly, Azernews reports.

The statement reads: “In recent days, the pro-Armenian and anti-Azerbaijani elements in the Parliament have put forward a draft of a new resolution. The very essence of this draft resolution clearly reveals the identity of its authors. This draft, representing yet another attempt to interfere in the processes occurring in our region, as usual, distorts realities, demonstrates blatant disrespect for Azerbaijan’s territorial integrity and levels false accusations against our country.

It appears that the advancement of the peace agenda between Azerbaijan and Armenia, particularly pursuant to the Abu Dhabi meeting, is entirely contrary to the interests of certain forces. They have chosen a course of action aimed at re-escalating tensions and undermining the peace agenda. At this juncture, the attempt to adopt this futile resolution in the National Assembly of France serves as yet another stark example of such conduct.

On the other hand, we ought to remark that the latest accords between New Caledonia and France already are indicative of the confident progress of New Caledonia towards the formation as a state. Given this situation, France is immensely irritated by the support to New Caledonia from the Baku Initiative Group, a civil society institution and a non-governmental organization. One could safely say that the French side are trying to respond to the activities of the Baku Initiative Group in their particular style – namely, with the aforementioned draft resolution.

The essence of such steps, whether it be the anti-Azerbaijani activities of individuals like Valérie Pécresse and Anne Hidalgo or the resolutions adopted thus far in the National Assembly of France targeting our country, lies in France’s inability to accept being entirely sidelined from the peace agenda in the South Caucasus. Consequently, France resorts to all means in an attempt to re-escalate tensions in the region. The Armenian Lobby and pro-Armenian circles provide the most significant support for these efforts.

It should be particularly emphasized that a more significant point consists in the clear manifestation of activities of a unified, closely interconnected network in such steps taken against our country. Individual elements of this network, striving to advance the interests of certain forces, promote various provocations in the Swiss Parliament, the French Parliament, and the US Congress in an effort to undermine the regional peace agenda.

However, they should be aware that such provocations cannot in the slightest affect the independent policy pursued by the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev, and that under no circumstances will external interference in the processes unfolding in the South Caucasus region be permitted.”