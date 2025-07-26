Russian overnight strikes injure five in Kharkiv, including emergency responders

26 July 2025 19:50 (UTC+04:00)

Five people were injured during a wave of Russian attacks on the Ukrainian city of Kharkiv overnight from Friday into Saturday, according to Kharkiv Mayor Ihor Terekhov, Azernews reports.

The assault involved guided aerial bombs, ballistic missiles, and drones launched by the Russian Armed Forces.

“Five people have been injured, three of whom are rescue workers,” Terekhov wrote on social media.

He added that the strikes—more than 20 in total—damaged multi-story residential buildings, civilian infrastructure, roads, and power lines. As of Saturday morning, firefighting efforts were still underway to extinguish seven blazes in the city’s Kyivskyi district.