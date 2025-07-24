Over 54,000 people receive loans through Mortgage and Credit Fund

24 July 2025 14:22 (UTC+04:00)

Nazrin Abdul

As of today, a total of ₼3.56 billion ($2.09 billion) in loans has been issued to 54,912 borrowers through the Mortgage and Credit Guarantee Fund (MCGF), Azernews reports, citing the Fund.

In addition, the total amount of loans backed by guarantees and subsidies has reached ₼581 million ($341.76 million).

Furthermore, 7,536 housing units have been made available through a rent-to-own scheme.

The Mortgage and Credit Guarantee Fund was established at the end of 2017 through the merger of the “Azerbaijan Mortgage Fund” and the “Credit Guarantee Fund” and is the legal successor to both institutions.