Hungarian PM warns rising global tensions could spark World War III

27 July 2025 09:00 (UTC+04:00)

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán has warned that escalating global tensions are increasing the likelihood of a worldwide conflict that could potentially lead to a third world war.

Azernews reports that speaking in Băile Tușnad, Romania, Orbán emphasized that while the risk of global conflict may decrease if Donald Trump is re-elected as U.S. President, the threat has not disappeared entirely, Report cited foreign media as saying.

He pointed to a combination of factors contributing to rising instability, including the growing number of international conflicts, intensified arms races, expanding economic sanctions and trade restrictions, the fragmentation of the world into opposing military blocs, and increased migration from poorer to wealthier regions.

Orbán said a growing number of people now fear that any armed confrontation between NATO and Russia—particularly after the recent NATO summit—could trigger a third world war. He called on the international community to avoid any steps that could lead to such a dangerous escalation.