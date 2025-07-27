Academic Asaf Hajiyev's books to be published by int'l publishing houses

27 July 2025 19:50 (UTC+04:00)

The Secretary-General of the Parliamentary Assembly of the Black Sea Economic Cooperation (PABSEC) Academic Asaf Hajiyev's books will be published by international publishing houses, Azernews reports citing the Institute of Management Systems of the Ministry of Science and Education.

It was stated that the first book titled "High-regression Analysis and Artificial Intelligence," co-authored by academic Asaf Hajiyev and Chinese professor Jiuping Xu, will be published by Springer at the end of this year.

The book is dedicated to the memory of the National Leader Heydar Aliyev, who made invaluable contributions to the development of science in Azerbaijan.

Moreover, another book by Academic Asaf Hajiyev, a laureate of the USSR State Award and a professor at Umea University in Sweden, titled "Queueing Systems with Moving Servers," co-authored with the late scientist Yuri Konstantinovich Belyaev, will be published in the United States in January 2026 by Taylor and Francis.