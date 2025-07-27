Azerbaijani team wins European Universities Futsal Championship [PHOTOS]

27 July 2025 20:39 (UTC+04:00)

Azerbaijan State Physical Education and Sports Academy's futsal team has become the champion of the European Universities Futsal Championship held in Zagreb, Croatia, Azernews reports.

In the final, the team faced the Spanish representative "Valencia." By defeating their opponent with a score of 7:2, the Azerbaijani team was crowned the championship.

Participation of the team in the European Championship was organized by the Azerbaijan Student Football Federation (ASFF) Public Union, with support from the Association of Football Federations of Azerbaijan (AFFA), the Trade Union of Science and Education Workers, the Azerbaijan Trade Unions Sports Organizations Association (AHIITA) and the Azerbaijan State Physical Education and Sports Academy (ADBTIA).

The 14th edition of EUSA European University Futsal Championship took place on on July 17-25, in Zagreb, Croatia,

The event brought together Europe's top university futsal teams for nine days of thrilling competition, camaraderie, and sportsmanship.

Notably, futsal is a ball sport played on a hard court, smaller than a football pitch, and mainly indoors. It has similarities to five-a-side football.

The game is played between two teams of five players each, one of whom is the goalkeeper. Unlike some other forms of indoor football, the game is played on a hard court surface delimited by lines; walls or boards are not used.

Azerbaijan had qualified for the FIFA Futsal World Cup for the first time in 2016.

Now the futsal team successfully represents Azerbaijan at multiple international futsal competitions such as the FIFA Futsal World Cup and the European Championships.