Weather across country expected to be mostly dry

27 July 2025 23:00 (UTC+04:00)

The National Hydrometeorological Service of the Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources has released the weather forecast for July 28, Azernews reports.

The weather in Baku and on the Absheron Peninsula is expected to be dry with a moderate southwest wind.

The air temperature will be 22 to 26 degrees Celsius at night and 32 to 37 degrees during the day.

Atmospheric pressure will drop from 755 to 753 millimeters of mercury.

Relative humidity will range from 70 to 80 percent at night and 45 to 55 percent during the day.

A moderate southwest wind is expected at Absheron beaches.

The temperature of sea water will be 25 to 26 degrees at northern beaches including Sumgayit, Novkhani, Pirshaghi, Nardaran, Bilgah, and Zagulba, and 26 to 27 degrees at southern beaches including Turkan, Hovsan, Sahil, and Shikh.

In the regions of Azerbaijan, the weather will mostly be dry, though short-term rain, thunderstorms, and hail are expected in some mountainous areas during the day.

Fog is expected in mountainous areas during the night and morning, with a moderate east wind blowing.

The air temperature will range from 22 to 26 degrees at night and 34 to 38 degrees during the day in the lowlands, and from 10 to 15 degrees at night and 20 to 25 degrees during the day in the mountains.

In Nakhchivan City, Julfa, Ordubad, Sadarak, Shahbuz, and Sharur, the weather will mostly be dry, though short-term light rain and thunderstorms may occur in some mountainous areas during the day.

There will be occasional fog and a moderate east wind.

The air temperature will be 21 to 26 degrees at night and 33 to 38 degrees during the day.

In Khankendi, Shusha, Khojaly, Khojavand, Fuzuli, Aghdam, as well as Dashkasan, Gedebey, and Goygol, the weather will mostly be dry, though light rain and thunderstorms may occur in some areas in the evening.

There will be occasional fog and a moderate east wind.

The air temperature will be 13 to 18 degrees at night and 22 to 27 degrees during the day, with some areas reaching 35 degrees.

In Eastern Zangezur, including Jabrayil, Kalbajar, Gubadli, Lachin, and Zangilan, the weather will mostly be dry, though short-term heavy rain and thunderstorms are expected in some mountainous areas during the day.

There will be occasional fog and a moderate east wind.

The air temperature will be 12 to 17 degrees at night and 22 to 27 degrees during the day, with some areas reaching 33 degrees.

In Gazakh, Ganja, Samukh, Goranboy, Terter, Shamkir, Tovuz, and Naftalan, the weather will be mostly dry, with occasional fog and a moderate east wind.

The temperature will be 21 to 26 degrees at night and 33 to 37 degrees during the day.

In Balaken, Zagatala, Gakh, Shaki, Oguz, Gabala, Ismayilli, Aghsu, Shamakhi, Siyazan, Shabran, Khizi, Guba, Khachmaz, and Gusar, the weather will mostly be dry, though short-term rain and thunderstorms may occur in some mountainous areas during the day.

There will be occasional fog and a moderate east wind.

The temperature will be 18 to 23 degrees at night and 30 to 35 degrees during the day, and in the mountains, 10 to 15 degrees at night and 20 to 25 degrees during the day.

In Yevlakh, Aghdash, Kurdamir, Imishli, Aghjabadi, Barda, Beylagan, Sabirabad, Mingachevir, Bilasuvar, Saatli, Goychay, Ujar, Shirvan, Hajiqabul, Zardab, Salyan, and Neftchala, the weather will be dry, with occasional fog and a moderate east wind.

The air temperature will be 22 to 26 degrees at night and 34 to 38 degrees during the day.

In Masalli, Yardimli, Lerik, Lankaran, Astara, Bilasuvar, and Jalilabad, the weather will mostly be dry, though short-term light rain and thunderstorms are expected in some mountainous areas during the day.

There will be occasional fog and a moderate east wind.

The air temperature will be 20 to 24 degrees at night and 30 to 35 degrees during the day, and in the mountains, 17 to 20 degrees at night and 25 to 30 degrees during the day.