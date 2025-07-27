Summer camp for students and children of martyrs and veterans opens in Guba [PHOTOS]

Deputy Director General of ICYF-ERC, Ramin Habibzade, expressed his gratitude to all institutions and individuals involved in organizing the camp and spoke about the facilities provided for students and children of martyrs and veterans during the camp.

In his speech, the head of the "Amanat" Project for the Personal Development of Children of Martyrs and Veterans Sarkhan Bagirli, noted that this initiative serves the development of both youth and children. He emphasized that this is the fifth summer camp held within the framework of the project.

The camp is being held at BSU's Training-Practice and Recreation Center in Guba from July 26 to 29.