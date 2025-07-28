Gabala Int'l Music Festival holds concert dedicated to Uzeyir Hajibayli [PHOTOS]

28 July 2025 14:40 (UTC+04:00)

Laman Ismayilova

As part of the 4th Gabala International Music Festival, music lovers have been presented with a concert program dedicated to the 140th anniversary of the great Uzeyir Hajibayli, Azernews reports.

The concert took place at Heydar Aliyev Congress Center in Gabala.

During the chamber music evening, with an interesting concert program, performances were given by People's Artists Ulviyya Hajibayli (piano) and Gulnaz Ismayilova (soprano).

Before the start of the concert, People's Artist Ulviyya Hajibayli spoke about the work of Uzeyir Hajibayli and the pieces to be performed as part of the program.

"I have always called Uzeyir Hajibayli a genius among geniuses. Our people also perceived and recognized him exactly that way. Because Uzeyir Hajibayli earned the status of a genius not only in one field but in many areas of our culture. He was an outstanding dramatist, publicist, musicologist, composer, and a great citizen," Ulviyya Hajibayli said.

The concert featured the aria of Gulchohra from Uzeyir Hajibayli's operetta "The Cloth Peddler," the aria of Nigar and the overture from the opera "Koroglu," the waltz from Afrasiyab Badalbayli's ballet "Maiden Tower," "Song" by Sultan Hajibayli, two preludes by Gara Garayev, the song "Flowers" by Arif Malikov, the aria of Sevil from Fikrat Amirov's opera "Sevil," the song " My Joy-Baku" by Tofig Guliyev, fragments from Niyazi Hajibayli's symphonic mugham "Rast," "Arzu," "Ave Maria" by Farhad Badalbayli, as well as works by other composers.

The concert program attracted great interest from the audience.