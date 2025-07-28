Telegram launches official age verification bot

28 July 2025 19:45 (UTC+04:00)

By Alimat Aliyeva

An official bot is now available on Telegram that allows users to verify their age using facial recognition technology, Azernews reports.

The bot was developed on Telegram's mini-app platform and has received official verification from the Telegram team. It includes a face scan feature designed to confirm the user's age quickly and securely.

This feature can be activated separately but is usually launched through the settings menu. For now, it's only available in countries where local regulations require age verification. Telegram uses its own proprietary technologies for this process, without relying on third-party solutions.

Importantly, Telegram ensures that the image used for verification remains on the user's device — it is not uploaded to servers or shared with third parties. This approach reflects Telegram’s strong commitment to user privacy.

This bot not only helps restrict access to age-sensitive content but could also pave the way for future features such as parental control tools or enhanced identity verification for secure services within the app.