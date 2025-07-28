Azernews.Az

Monday July 28 2025

More than gas: Azerbaijan’s energy diplomacy fuels strategic growth in Türkiye and beyond

28 July 2025 20:21 (UTC+04:00)
More than gas: Azerbaijan’s energy diplomacy fuels strategic growth in Türkiye and beyond
Nazrin Abdul
Nazrin Abdul
Read more

Azerbaijan’s state oil and gas company, SOCAR, has significantly strengthened its position in Türkiye’s energy market, establishing itself as a strategic investor in the industrial infrastructure of Anatolia. The dynamic partnership between Azerbaijan and Türkiye -- rooted in cultural affinity and political solidarity -- has matured into a robust economic alliance that extends beyond energy into broader regional development.

Find the plan that suits you best.

1 month subscription

Full digital access to all news for 1 month

1.00
Select

3 months subscription

Full digital access to all news for 3 months

2.00
Select
-33%

6 months subscription

Full digital access to all news for 6 months

3.84
Select
-36%

1 year subscription

Full digital access to all news for 1 year

7.10
Select
-41%

Here we are to serve you with news right now. It does not cost much, but worth your attention.

Choose to support open, independent, quality journalism and subscribe on a monthly basis.

By subscribing to our online newspaper, you can have full digital access to all news, analysis, and much more.

Subscribe

You can also follow AzerNEWS on Twitter @AzerNewsAz or Facebook @AzerNewsNewspaper

Thank you!

Latest See more