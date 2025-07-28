Life returns to Khojaly’s villages as former IDPs return home [PHOTOS]

28 July 2025 14:20 (UTC+04:00)

Qabil Ashirov Read more

As part of the “Great Return” program, another group of families has returned to their native lands in the liberated territories. On July 28, 17 families consisting of 62 individuals were resettled in Ballija village of the Khojaly district, Azernews reports, citing the Public Relations Department of the Restoration, Construction, and Management Service operating in Khankendi city, Aghdara, and Khojaly districts.

The newly resettled families are former internally displaced persons (IDPs) who had spent many years living in temporary accommodations such as dormitories, sanatoriums, and administrative buildings across different regions of Azerbaijan.

During the official ceremony, Sabuhi Gahramanov, Deputy Representative of the President of Azerbaijan in Khankendi, Aghdara, and Khojaly districts, welcomed the families and congratulated them on their return to their ancestral lands. He presented them with the keys to their new homes.

In his address, Gahramanov emphasized that the key was not merely for a house but symbolized a long-awaited return to cherished memories, ancestral roots, and a stable future for the next generations.

“As part of the Great Return program, life is being revived in Khojaly’s villages once again. Ballija village is opening its arms to its residents. Every necessary condition has been created here — water, gas, electricity, and communication lines have been installed. A school, a medical center, and other essential infrastructure are already operational,” he said.

To date, a total of 180 families — comprising 840 people — have been resettled in Ballija. With the latest group included, the number of returnees to the village has reached 197 families or 902 individuals.

Across Khojaly city and the villages of Ballija, Tazabine, and Khanyurdu, 327 families consisting of 1,433 people currently reside.