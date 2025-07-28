Azerbaijani citizens not among victims of An-24 plane crash in Russia, MFA confirms
No Azerbaijani citizens were among the victims of the An-24 passenger plane crash that occurred in Russia’s Amur region on July 24, Azernews reports that this was confirmed by Aykhan Hajizade, spokesperson for the Azerbaijani Ministry of Foreign Affairs, in a statement to a local media.
The aircraft, which crashed near the city of Tynda, was carrying 43 passengers, including five children, along with six crew members.
Tragically, all on board were killed in the incident. Russian authorities have launched an investigation to determine the cause of the crash.
