Liverpool pays tribute to late striker Diogo Jota during friendly match against Milan

28 July 2025 09:00 (UTC+04:00)

Liverpool FC and AC Milan have faced off in a friendly match to showcase their strength, Azernews reports.

According to Idman.biz, the game held in Hong Kong concluded with a 4-2 win for the Italian team.

During the match, Liverpool players donned special jerseys to pay tribute to striker Diogo Jota, who tragically lost his life in a car accident. Fans from both sides applauded in his memory during the 20th minute. Jota, who wore the number 20 jersey for Liverpool, passed away on July 3 in Spain alongside his brother Andre Silva.

Jota had been a Liverpool player since 2020.