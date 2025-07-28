Justin Timberlake leaves his fans breathless with spectacular show [PHOTOS]

28 July 2025 17:51 (UTC+04:00)

Laman Ismayilova Read more

Baku Olympic Stadium buzzed with electric energy as Justin Timberlake, the pop star, onto the stage for his first-ever show in Azerbaijan, Azernews reports.

As part of his "Forget Tomorrow" world tour, he completely mesmerized the crowd, delivering a night filled with infectious beats, smooth moves, and a level of entertainment that left everyone buzzing long after the show ended. It was one of those performances that you know people will be talking about for years.

The evening kicked off with a thunderous reception as Timberlake opened the show with the song "Mirrors".

The excitement only intensified as he launched into "Cry Me a River", with the crowd eagerly matching his every note.

Throughout the concert, Timberlake skillfully balanced his hits with fresh tracks from his latest album, "Everything I Thought It Was".

Special attention was drawn to the song "Selfish", a tender ballad from his new album.

This song, Justin Timberlake's first solo release in nearly six years, resonated deeply with the crowd, cementing its status as a major hit.

The pop star's stage presence was nothing short of captivating. His natural charisma, combined with his infectious energy and impressive vocal and dance abilities, kept the audience on the edge of their seats from start to finish.

With every song, he demonstrated why he's considered one of the greatest performers of his generation.

One of the most memorable moments of the night occurred when Timberlake surprised a couple in the crowd.

The pair had planned a special moment for the concert, and with Timberlake's help, they revealed the gender of their unborn child.

The singer opened an envelope that read, "You're having a son!" The crowd erupted into applause, making it a heartfelt, personal experience for the fans.

In another touching interaction, a fan holding a sign asking for Timberlake's assistance in a marriage proposal caught the singer's eye.

The sign, which also included the fan's phone number, sparked laughter from the crowd and a light-hearted moment that added an extra layer of excitement to the evening.

"You're amazing! This is my first time in Baku and Azerbaijan, and it's incredible. I hope you never forget this evening," Timberlake told the audience, sending waves of appreciation across the stadium.

The warmth and connection he shared with his fans created an unforgettable atmosphere, leaving everyone in attendance feeling like part of something special.

The concert was brought to life thanks to the collaboration between iTicket Production and Dream Group International.

In the end, Justin Timberlake's first solo concert in Azerbaijan was nothing short of a musical whirlwind.

The Baku Olympic Stadium buzzed with excitement, applause, and the collective energy of thousands of fans who were fortunate enough to witness a superstar in his prime.

As the night drew to a close, Timberlake left the stage with the crowd still chanting his name, ensuring that his debut in Baku would be remembered for years to come.