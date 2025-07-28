Thales Alenia Space and Italy to develop first lunar base

28 July 2025 22:21 (UTC+04:00)

By Alimat Aliyeva

The aerospace group Thales Alenia Space (TAS) and the Italian Space Agency (ASI) have signed a groundbreaking contract to develop the first human base on the Moon, marking a significant milestone in the NASA-led Artemis lunar exploration program, Azernews reports.

The Artemis Program, which aims to use the Moon's surface as a testing ground for future missions to Mars, has evolved into a multinational initiative involving dozens of private companies, including Elon Musk's SpaceX. This ambitious project is at the forefront of the ongoing global space race, as nations and private entities race to expand humanity's presence beyond Earth.

One of the key components of this lunar initiative is the multi-purpose habitation module, which will play a central role in establishing a permanent human presence on the Moon. The module will be launched from NASA's Kennedy Space Center, serving as a critical element in long-term lunar exploration. According to Teodoro Valente, President of ASI, "The future lunar module is a cornerstone of Italy's long-term investment strategy and positions us to play an increasingly active role in the new space race."

Designed to be a safe, comfortable, and highly multifunctional habitat, the module will be fully compatible with various systems and components from international space agencies. Even without a crew aboard, the station will be capable of conducting scientific research and will have the mobility to traverse the Moon's surface. The module is expected to have a service life of at least 10 years, with the initial development phase focusing on the innovative technologies needed to survive the harsh lunar environment—characterized by extreme radiation, low gravity, and pervasive dust.

Under the two-year contract, Thales Alenia Space (TAS) will serve as the general contractor, collaborating with the ALTEC aerospace logistics and technology group (which is jointly owned by TAS and ASI) and other key Italian industries. This partnership underscores Italy’s growing influence in the global space sector and its commitment to advancing space exploration technologies.

What makes this mission particularly exciting is the potential for the lunar base to serve as a springboard for future deep-space exploration, paving the way for sustained human activity on the Moon, and ultimately, for Mars missions. The experience gained through the Artemis Program will be invaluable in overcoming the challenges of long-duration space travel and extraterrestrial habitation.