Court hears testimony from victims of Armenian attacks, torture, and landmines [PHOTOS]

28 July 2025 20:40 (UTC+04:00)

The review session of the open trial on the criminal cases against citizens of the Republic of Armenia—Arayik Harutyunyan, Arkadi Ghukasyan, Bako Sahakyan, Davit Ishkhanyan, David Babayan, Levon Mnatsakanyan, and others—who are accused of committing crimes against peace and humanity, war crimes, including the preparation and conduct of a war of aggression, genocide, violation of the laws and regulations of war, as well as terrorism, financing terrorism, forcible seizure of power, forcible retention of power, and numerous other crimes as a result of Armenia's military aggression against Azerbaijan, continued on July 28.

Azernews reports that at the trial held at the Baku Military Court, chaired by Judge Zeynal Agayev and composed of Judges Jamal Ramazanov and Anar Rzayev (reserve judge Gunel Samadova), each of the accused was provided with an interpreter in the language they speak, as well as legal counsel for their defence.

The hearing was attended by the accused, their defence attorneys, some of the victims, their legal heirs and representatives, as well as prosecutors representing the state.

Judge Zeynal Agayev introduced the court staff, state prosecutors, translators, and others to the victims who were participating in the proceedings for the first time, and explained their rights and obligations as stipulated by law.

In his statement, the victim, Tahir Mahmudov, stated that he was seriously injured as a result of a mine explosion in the Khojaly region on July 21, 2021. At the time of the incident, he was working as a security guard for one of the companies in the area.

In his testimony, Jumshud Gahramanov stated that the village of Jojug Marjanli in the Jabrayil region, where he resides, was regularly subjected to artillery fire by the Armenian armed forces during the 44-day Patriotic War in 2020. On October 1, 2020, one of the shells fell into his yard. As a result, his house was damaged and his animals were killed. In response to questions from public prosecutor Fuad Musayev, he said that other houses were also damaged during the shelling, and that village resident Hilal Haziyev was injured.

In his statement, the victim Hilal Haziyev confirmed J. Gahramanov’s testimony, stating that he received a shrapnel wound to the face in the village of Jojug Marjanli on September 28, 2020.

In his statement, Guloglan Mirzaliyev stated that he was injured after stepping on a mine in Jojug Marjanli in February 2021. “My ankle was broken in three places,” he added.

In his testimony, Ramil Farhadov said that a shell struck his house in Jojug Marjanli during the Patriotic War. He also noted that there were no Azerbaijani Army formations in the village, and no fire was opened from the village towards the Armenian forces.

In his testimony, Elnur Amiraslanov said that he was shot as a result of provocation by the Armenian armed forces while serving in the military in Tartar in 2018.

Mirhasan Huseynov stated in his testimony that he received a shrapnel wound due to artillery fire in the Lachin direction on October 26 during the Patriotic War. In response to questions from public prosecutor Tarana Mammadova, he noted that approximately 15 Azerbaijani citizens were injured in the incident.

In his testimony, Agshin Huseynov stated that he was injured by a mortar shell fired from the opposing side during fighting in Gizilhajili village, Gazakh district, on June 8, 1992. Responding to questions from Nasir Bayramov, head of the Department of Public Prosecution Defense at the Prosecutor General's Office, he added that two others were injured and Tahir Yunisov was killed.

In his testimony, Kamil Huseynov stated that he was shot on September 28, 2020, during the Patriotic War in the direction of Chayli village, Tartar. In response to questions from Vusal Aliyev, Senior Assistant to the Prosecutor General, he said that mortars, automatic weapons, and machine guns were used against them.

Parviz Najafov stated that he was injured when he stepped on an anti-personnel mine on October 8, 2022, while working as a company employee on a road in Agdam.

Bakhtiyar Mammadov said he was taken prisoner in May 1993 in the village of Galaychilar, Aghdam region, and held in captivity for three years. In response to questions from prosecutor Vusal Abdullayev, he stated that he was detained in Shusha, Khankendi, and other locations, where he was subjected to inhuman treatment and torture.

Sabir Hagverdiyev, Idyal Allahverdiyev, Murad Bannayev, Ozal Ismayilov, Ramin Efendiyev, Orkhan Salifov, Aghasif Hamidov, Huseyn Javadov, and Parviz Hasanov all testified that they were injured by gunfire from Armenian forces during the 2020 Patriotic War.

Amin Musayev testified that he was shot and captured by Armenian forces in 2020 and subjected to daily torture in captivity. He was wounded on November 8 between Shusha and Khankendi and captured on November 11. During his capture, he was verbally abused, struck in the forehead with a rifle butt, and beaten until he lost consciousness. He later learned he had been taken to Yerevan.

“My foot was injured. When they came to clean the wound, they deliberately caused pain to torture me. They should have used a drainage hose, but they didn’t. Instead, they manually cleaned the wound, inflicting more pain. The more I screamed, the more violent they became. They even poured boiling water on me up to my neck,” Musayev recounted. He was returned to Azerbaijan on December 14.

David Babayan, one of the accused, asked Musayev why his comrades hadn’t evacuated him between November 8 and 11. Musayev responded: “My comrades were martyred. I lost consciousness after being wounded. The surviving soldiers thought I was dead. During war, it is not always possible to retrieve the wounded or deceased immediately.” He added that his health had deteriorated significantly in captivity.

Khayal Mammadov stated that he was injured on September 12, 2022, in Khojavend by fire from remnants of the Armenian armed forces.

Emin Gushchiyev testified that he was injured in Kalbajar on May 10, 2023, as a result of gunfire from Armenian positions.

Bekir Karimov said he was taken hostage on March 24, 1992, while working in an apple orchard in Agstafa. Five others were taken with him. They were taken to Berd and then Yerevan, where they were tortured.

Hasan Hasanov testified that he was taken hostage alongside Karimov and released after a week.

Mahammad Bayramov, also taken hostage with them, stated that an Armenian soldier cut off part of his ear with a knife.

Sahib Bagirov testified that he was taken prisoner in 1995. In captivity, he was beaten and tortured, losing seven teeth and two fingernails. He was released a year later.

Civilians—Fuad Gurbanli, Elnur Zulfugarov, Gurban Gurbanov, Ilham Ahmadov, Samir Gasimov, Fagan Mustafayev, and Nijat Bakhishov—testified that they were injured by a rocket attack in Barda on October 28 during the Patriotic War.

Alyar Ojagverdiyev reported being injured twice by mine explosions—on December 13, 2020, and January 13, 2021—while working in road construction.

Agha Safaraliyev (1993) and Faig Namazov (1992) stated they were injured by enemy fire during battles for Azerbaijan’s sovereign territories.

Seymur Mammadov said he was injured by artillery on September 28 during the Patriotic War. His brothers, Khaliq and Elshan Abbasov, were killed, and Faig Mahmudov was injured.

Asad Rustamov testified that he was shot by Armenian forces on March 19, 2016, while travelling by car as a civilian in Gapanli village, Tartar.

The victims—Sabir Latifov (Khojavand), Oruj Rustamov (Jabrayil), Tazagul Hamzayeva (Zangilan), and Sari Bakhishov (Kalbajar)—stated they were internally displaced persons (IDPs) whose homes and properties were left behind in territories under Armenian occupation.

The victims also responded to questions from the accused, their lawyers, and their own representatives.

The trial will continue on July 31.

It should be noted that 15 defendants are charged in the criminal case concerning numerous acts committed by the Armenian state, its agencies, military forces, and illegal armed groups, under direct leadership and participation of Armenian officials. These actions were carried out through verbal and written orders, with material and personnel support, and with centralised control over an organisation created in Azerbaijan in violation of both domestic and international law. Key figures involved include Kocharyan Robert Sedraki, Sargsyan Serzh Azati, Manukyan Vazgen Mikaeli, Sargsyan Vazgen Zaveni, Babayan Samvel Andraniki, Balasanyan Vitali Mikaeli, Balayan Zori Hayki, Ohanyan Seyran Mushegi, Garamyan Arshavir Surenovich, Melkonyan Monte Charles, and others.

The accused—Arayik Vladimiri Harutyunyan, Arkadi Arshaviri Ghukasyan, Bako Sahaki Sahakyan, Davit Rubeni Ishkhanyan, David Azatini Manukyan, David Klimi Babayan, Levon Henrikovich Mnatsakanyan, Vasili Ivani Beglaryan, Erik Roberti Ghazaryan, Davit Nelsoni Allahverdiyan, Gurgen Homeri Stepanyan, Levon Romiki Balayan, Madat Arakelovich Babayan, Garik Grigori Martirosyan, and Melikset Vladimiri Pashayan—are charged under Articles 100 (planning, preparing, initiating and waging a war of aggression), 102 (attacking persons or organizations enjoying international protection), 103 (genocide), 105 (extermination of the population), 106 (slavery), 107 (deportation or forced transfer of the population), 109 (persecution), 110 (forcible disappearance of people), 112 (deprivation of liberty contrary to international law), 113 (torture), 114 (mercenary), 115 (violation of the laws and customs of war), 116 (violation of international humanitarian law during armed conflict), 118 (military robbery), 120 (intentional murder), 192 (illegal entrepreneurship), 214 (terrorism), 214-1 (financing of terrorism), 218 (creation of a criminal group (organization)), 228 (illegal acquisition, transfer, sale, storage, transportation and transfer of weapons, their components, ammunition, explosives and devices), 270-1 (acts threatening aviation security), 277 (assassination of a state official or public figure), 278 (forcible seizure of power), 279 (creating armed formations and groups not provided for by law) and other articles of the Criminal Code of the Republic of Azerbaijan.