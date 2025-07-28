Azernews.Az

Interbank transactions expand amid rising cashless trends, says CBA

28 July 2025 18:37 (UTC+04:00)
Nazrin Abdul
By July 1, 2025, a total of 74 million payment transactions worth 3.5 billion manat were processed through Azerbaijan’s Interbank Card Center (ICC), Azernews reports, citing the Central Bank of Azerbaijan.

