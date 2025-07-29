Azernews.Az

Tuesday July 29 2025

Oil trade sees shift in import and export dynamics

29 July 2025 14:26 (UTC+04:00)
Nazrin Abdul
From January to May 2025, Azerbaijan imported 644,800 tons of crude oil and oil products derived from bituminous minerals, with a total value of approximately $316.5 million (₼537 million), Azernews reports, citing the State Statistics Committee.

