Presentation of book titled “The Heritage of Western Azerbaijan” held in Nakhchivan [PHOTOS]

On July 28, 2025, the final presentation ceremony of the first volume of the book titled "The Heritage of Western Azerbaijan" was held in the city of Nakhchivan, organized by the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic Representative Office of the Western Azerbaijan Community, Azernews reports.

The event has commenced with a tribute to the cherished memory of National Leader Heydar Aliyev and the martyrs, followed by the performance of the National Anthem.

The event was opened with an introductory speech by Rector of Nakhchivan State University and the Representative of the Western Azerbaijan Community in the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic, Elbrus Isayev. In his remarks, he stated the invaluable role of the publication in preserving historical memory and contributing meaningfully to academic research. He noted that the long-standing efforts by Armenians to establish a monoethnic state-through acts of genocide and deportation against the Azerbaijani people-have ultimately failed, as the systematic destruction of the cultural and historical heritage of Azerbaijanis forcibly displaced from their ancestral lands in Western Azerbaijan has been halted. Isayev also highlighted that, in line with the instructions by President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev during a meeting with a group of intellectuals from Western Azerbaijan in December 2022, a national concept for the return to Western Azerbaijan has been adopted, and concrete measures have since been initiated in this direction. The publication of the book titled "The Heritage of Western Azerbaijan" forms an integral part of this national concept, serving as a fundamental research work that substantiates our history with facts, documents, and cultural examples. The first volume of the book, which is planned to comprise five reports, focuses on 201 of the more than 700 Azerbaijani cemeteries that existed in Western Azerbaijan until 1991 and are now reduced to ruins. It provides detailed accounts of both their former and current conditions. The volume also employs military-topographic maps, satellite imagery, and modern methodological analyses to monitor the cemeteries in the region. As a scholarly compilation dedicated to one of the most critical national ideological issues - the heritage of Western Azerbaijan - the book’s publication in three languages further enhances its international significance. Elbrus Isayev also highlighted that in 2023 and 2024, as a key organizer, the University, participated in the "Return to Western Azerbaijan" festival-congress held in Nakhchivan. Organized by the higher education institution, the festival showcased folkloric examples, culinary traditions, musical and yalli (traditional group dance) performances, exhibitions, and literary-artistic compositions originating from Western Azerbaijan. Within the framework of the festival-congress, book presentations were held, and to this day, the university regularly hosts such events where the "Return to Western Azerbaijan" concept remains a central focus. Notably, the "The Heritage of Western Azerbaijan" book will serve as a significant foundational resource in the teaching of selected Western Azerbaijan-themed courses at Nakhchivan State University. Regular meetings between students and intellectuals of Western Azerbaijani descent are organized at NSU, along with screenings of various documentary films. Additionally, the First Forum of Western Azerbaijani Youth was established at the university, facilitating meetings between young people, the Community’s leadership, and prominent intellectuals. Elbrus Isayev emphasized that under the leadership of the Victorious Supreme Commander Ilham Aliyev, following the 44-day Patriotic War, which secured Azerbaijan’s territorial integrity and sovereignty, the Azerbaijani people firmly believe that Western Azerbaijanis will peacefully, safely, and with dignity return to their historic homeland.

Huseyn Safarov, Deputy Minister of Justice of the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic and Acting Minister, delivered a speech outlining the essence and purpose of the publication. He emphasized that this work, serving as a crucial source for conveying Azerbaijan’s realities to future generations, not only sheds light on the nation’s history but also establishes the foundations of international legal accountability. Safarov further asserted that Armenian separatists will be held accountable for their acts of vandalism committed against Azerbaijanis.

Gunay Rzayeva, Ombudsman of the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic, emphasized that the presented book provides documented evidence of the ethnic cleansing policy against Western Azerbaijanis, as well as the severe and systematic violations of human rights principles, international legal norms, and conventions. She stressed that ensuring the right of return should be central to international efforts aimed at restoring justice, and achieving peace and reconciliation. Rzayeva further highlighted the importance of continuing joint efforts to uncover historical truths and communicate them to the international community.

Faig Safarov, Head of Department and Chief Legal Advisor at the Prosecutor’s Office of the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic, stated that preserving the heritage of Western Azerbaijan and compensating for the material and moral damages inflicted by Armenian aggressors is a historical imperative. He emphasized that these publications not only contribute to the restoration of historical justice but also serve to preserve the rich heritage of Western Azerbaijan in the collective memory of future generations based on factual evidence. Such scholarly works should be widely presented to the international community. Safarov added that the return to Western Azerbaijan and the restoration of our cultural heritage in the historic Azerbaijani lands will undoubtedly be realized.

The event concluded with the screening of a video presentation on the "The Heritage of Western Azerbaijan" publication series.

It should be noted that prior to this event, the initial presentation of the first volume of "The Heritage of Western Azerbaijan" was held in the city of Nakhchivan. Thereafter, the book was widely presented to the public in the districts of Ordubad, Kangarli, Babak, Sadarak, Sharur, Shahbuz, and Julfa. Citizens of Western Azerbaijani origin also participated in the district-level presentations. Elbrus Isayev called upon compatriots from Western Azerbaijan to actively collaborate with researchers and contribute materials and memories from their personal archives for publication. He also invited them to engage closely with the Western Azerbaijan Research Center established at Nakhchivan State University.