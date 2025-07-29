Employment of college graduates down due to AI in US

29 July 2025 21:50 (UTC+04:00)

By Alimat Aliyeva

American companies have significantly reduced their hiring of college and university graduates for entry-level positions, increasingly turning to artificial intelligence (AI) to fulfill these roles instead, Azernews reports.

According to reports, company executives are now focusing on hiring more experienced professionals. For many years, recent graduates had been willing to work for modest salaries, spending several years within a company to gain training, build experience, and eventually secure a stable position in the labor market. This informal "trade-off" between employers and new graduates has been a common practice.

However, the rise of AI could potentially disrupt this unwritten contract, as noted by the Wall Street Journal. The publication suggests that by relying on AI for routine tasks and entry-level work, businesses are reducing the opportunities for younger workers to gain hands-on experience. This, in turn, could create a talent gap in the coming years, leaving companies with fewer professionals ready to step into leadership roles 5 to 10 years down the line.

Moreover, some experts argue that this shift could have long-term consequences for the broader economy. With fewer young specialists entering the workforce, there could be a reduction in the pool of future managers, innovators, and leaders who might drive industry progress. In essence, while AI can handle repetitive tasks efficiently, it may inadvertently hinder the development of the next generation of skilled professionals.

There’s also a growing concern about the erosion of company culture. New graduates often bring fresh perspectives and energy, contributing to creativity and innovation within organizations. Without these fresh faces, companies might find themselves at risk of becoming less adaptable to changes in the market or losing the dynamic spirit that younger employees often inject into the workplace.

Ultimately, while AI's role in the workforce is undeniable, its impact on the labor market—particularly on the hiring of young talent—remains a topic of heated debate.