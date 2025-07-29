Azernews.Az

Sale of fake Labubu batch stop in Shanghai

29 July 2025 20:49 (UTC+04:00)
Sale of fake Labubu batch stop in Shanghai

Shanghai law enforcement authorities have dismantled a criminal group involved in the production and sale of counterfeit Labubu toys, with the total value of the fake goods estimated at 12 million yuan (approximately $1.7 million), Azernews reports.

