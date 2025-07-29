Round table held to explore Azerbaijan-Uzbekistan cultural and literary ties [PHOTOS]

29 July 2025 13:45 (UTC+04:00)

A round table on the topic "Azerbaijan-Uzbekistan Literary and Cultural Ties" has taken place at Mahmud Kashgari International Foundation, Azernews reports.

The event was opened by PhD in History Latifa Mammadova, who stated that the scientific and cultural ties between Azerbaijan and Uzbekistan have an ancient history and great traditions.

Latifa Mammadova spoke about the importance of mutual cooperation aimed at further developing these relations and ensuring joint research between the scientific institutions of both countries, as well as the efforts made in this direction by the Mahmud Kashgari International Foundation.

The President of the Mahmud Kashgari International Foundation, member of the Azerbaijani Parliament Javanshir Feyziyev, emphasized in his speech that the ideology of Turkism, which is becoming a leading direction in the foreign policy of all Turkic states, is gaining the status of state policy.

He pointed out that the program of today's scientific discussion and the list of articles presented in the published collection of scientific studies clearly show that the idea of a common Turkic unity is approached with deep affection within the scientific and literary circles of all Turkic countries, and numerous scholars are striving to contribute to this cause.

Javanshir Feyziyev expressed confidence that these relations, founded on science, literature, and culture, will further strengthen the unity and solidarity among Turkic states.

The Ambassador of Uzbekistan to Azerbaijan, Bahrom Ashrafkhanov, stated that the common cultural heritage and shared history that unite Turkic-speaking peoples always have a positive influence on the relations between their states.

He noted that just as in Uzbekistan, the fraternal and friendly Azerbaijan also maintains very successful cultural, scientific, and literary cooperation with other Turkic states with which it shares the same roots and common national and spiritual values, and that these ties continue to grow every day.

Deputy Chairman of the Uzbekistan Writers' Union Gayrat Majid, Professor of the Nizami Ganjavi Uzbek State Pedagogical University Dilarom Adilova, Professor of Alisher Navoi Tashkent State University Gulbahor Ashurova, and writer-playwright Goshgar Narkabil expressed their deep respect for the leadership of the Kashgari Foundation, which facilitates mutual scientific exchanges.

They extended their gratitude for the hospitality, sincere and heartfelt attitude, and the attention shown during the event.