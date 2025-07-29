Ashgabat and Baku forge strategic bond beyond energy [OPINION]

29 July 2025 14:46 (UTC+04:00)

A compelling moment arrived in Baku this summer, as two neighboring Caspian nations, Azerbaijan and Turkmenistan, gathered for the 8th meeting of their Joint Intergovernmental Commission on economic and humanitarian cooperation. Beneath the polished diplomatic formality lay a deeper truth: this is where century‑old fraternal ties meet bold new ambition.

This meeting is undoubtedly very important. It marks the beginning of a new era in the official Ashgabat-Baku relationship, which has been somewhat strained for a while. The first sign of warming relations was the visit of Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov, the Chairman of the People's Council of Turkmenistan, to Azerbaijan. The "melting of ice" between these two countries has accelerated in the context of the Russia-Ukraine war and the risks associated with transport corridors that pass through Iran. A key interest that unites Azerbaijan and Turkmenistan is their joint involvement in the Middle Corridor (Trans-Caspian International Transport Route) project. Europe’s growing interest in this corridor, along with the increasing significance of Azerbaijan and Turkmenistan as major players in the logistics and transport route from East to West, has brought the two countries closer together.

This meeting of the Intergovernmental Commission is significant as it took place after a break of nearly two years.

Minister of Economy Mikayil Jabbarov opened the meeting by reminding participants that Azerbaijan and Turkmenistan share not only geography, but a common history, cultural closeness, and mutual trust between their leaders. These bonds now form the bedrock of an expanding partnership built around shared infrastructure, energy, and people-to-people connections.

The session underscored a wide-ranging commitment: expanding cooperation across trade, industry, transport, energy and beyond. Investments are already underway—75 Turkmen‑capital companies operate in Azerbaijan, engaged in sectors such as industry, services, construction and logistics—with both sides expressing determination to deepen this economic presence.

Energy cooperation took center stage. With Azerbaijan’s advanced export infrastructure and Turkmenistan’s resource base, joint dialogues are underway on projects that could reinforce regional energy security and provide mutual benefit.

Transport connectivity was another highlight, especially the revival of the East–West corridor and strengthening of the Middle Corridor. Last year, transit cargo between the two countries exceeded 2 million tonnes, and the first half of 2025 alone already crossed 1 million tonnes, indicating a sustained upward trajectory.

These volumes reflect more than raw tonnage—they signal growing confidence in a regional logistics hub powered by strategic vision. Within Azerbaijan, the Port of Baku and Caspian Sea shipping operations have expanded capacity sharply. For instance, in the first half of 2025, ASCO handled 666 thousand tonnes of dry cargo—a year‑on‑year increase of 83%—while overall transit via Azerbaijan reached 1.741 million tonnes, up 7% from the previous year.

Container metrics also tell a transformative story: the Port of Baku processed 53,000 TEU in that period—71% more than in the same six months of 2024. Annual cargo handled in 2024 reached 7.6 million tonnes, with container traffic up 73% to 76,775 TEU, vehicle handling up 7.2%, and dry cargo volume exceeding 1,044,000 tonnes.

It is in this growing transport synergy that Turkmen‑Azerbaijan cooperation finds its practical expression. The Astara Terminal agreement and broader North–South Corridor projects show how intertwined their logistics futures already are.

But beyond numbers and steel rails, this partnership reflects a diplomatic vision. Azerbaijan offered Turkmen citizens access to its Zangazur Corridor, free economic zones, and export-oriented infrastructure. Turkmen leaders responded by reaffirming plans to invest in Azerbaijan’s economy and collaborate in multiple sectors.

In essence, the Commission meeting revealed two countries writing a new chapter in Caspian integration. It’s not merely about cargo flows or enterprise networks—it's about consolidating regional trust and connectivity, making the Caspian littoral not just significant, but indispensable to Eurasian economic architecture.

For Azerbaijan, Turkmenistan and the wider region, the direction is clear: move forward together, build infrastructure, deepen trade—not as an option, but as a necessity in a world rewiring itself around new corridors of stability and growth.