Judo team secures gold medal at World University Games [PHOTOS]

29 July 2025 12:46 (UTC+04:00)

Laman Ismayilova

Azerbaijan has ranked 24th in the medal standings at 32nd World University Games held in the Rhineland-Ruhr region of Germany, Azernews reports.

The judo team won two gold and two silver medals, while the rhythmic gymnastics group, consisting of Leman Alimuradova, Gullu Agalarzade, Darya Sorokina, Kamilla Aliyeva, and Yelizaveta Luzan, achieved two victories and also earned a silver medal. The judoka Eljan Hajiyev (90 kg) was also awarded a silver medal.

In terms of medal count, Japan took first place with 34 gold, 21 silver, and 24 bronze medals. China ranked second with 30 gold, 27 silver, and 17 bronze medals. The United States completed the top three with 28 gold, 27 silver, and 29 bronze medals.

Note that Azerbaijan's delegation consisted of 71 athletes competing in 12 sports, including athletics, rowing, badminton, artistic gymnastics, judo, fencing, table tennis, taekwondo, tennis, beach volleyball, archery, and swimming.

The 2025 Summer World University Games is an international multi-sport event that brings together university athletes from around the globe.

Unlike previous editions held in a single city, Rhine-Ruhr 2025 hosted across five cities: Bochum, Duisburg, Essen, Mulheim an der Ruhr, Hagen with Berlin added later as a partner location.

More than 8,500 athletes and officials from over 100 countries participated the sports event, competing in 18 sports and over 230 medal events.

In addition to the 15 core sports required by FISU (including athletics, swimming, and gymnastics), optional disciplines like 3x3 basketball, beach volleyball, and rowing will feature, along with a historic debut: 3x3 wheelchair basketball, marking the first time para-athletes were included in the FISU Summer Games.

The 2025 Games were held under the motto "A Summer With Distinction" (Sommer Cum Laude).