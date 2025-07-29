CBA hosts high-level meeting with banking sector leaders [PHOTOS]

29 July 2025 11:02 (UTC+04:00)

A high-level meeting was held at the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA) with top executives of banks represented on the Presidium of the Azerbaijan Banks Association (ABA), the institution announced, Azernews reports citing a post shared by CBA Governor Taleh Kazimov, on his official X account.

The Governor shared details of the meeting and noted that the discussions focused on the performance indicators and development trends of the banking sector during the first half of the year. Participants also exchanged views on strategic priorities for the upcoming period, as well as other key issues currently on the sector’s agenda.

The meeting reflects the CBA’s ongoing efforts to engage with the country’s financial institutions and ensure coordinated development of the banking system.