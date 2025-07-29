Great return continues as 60 more families resettle in liberated Khidirli village [PHOTOS]

29 July 2025 15:01 (UTC+04:00)

In line with the directive of President Ilham Aliyev, the Great Return to Azerbaijan’s liberated territories continues at full pace. The latest resettlement caravan has reached the village of Khidirli in the Aghdam district, where 60 families — totaling 236 people — are returning to their ancestral lands and receiving newly built homes, Azernews reports.

The returning families had been temporarily settled in various parts of the country, primarily in dormitories, sanatoriums, and administrative buildings, after being displaced for decades due to the Armenian occupation.

This phase of the return process includes families from across Azerbaijan:

– 22 families from Barda

– 20 families from Baku

– 7 families from Aghdam

– 4 families from Mingachevir

– and others from Yevlakh, Sumgayit, Absheron, Agjabadi, and Gabala.

With this latest group, the total number of resettled residents in Khidirli has reached 130 families comprising 512 people.

Khidirli was occupied by Armenian forces in July 1993 during the First Garabagh War. The village was liberated by the Azerbaijani Army on November 20, 2020, as part of the Second Garabagh War. The current wave of returns marks a powerful symbol of national restoration and the resilience of displaced communities who have waited decades to reclaim their homes.