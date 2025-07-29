Transport sector sees monthly dip, yearly growth in business lending

29 July 2025 11:23 (UTC+04:00)

Nazrin Abdul

As of July 1, 2025, the total volume of business loans issued by Azerbaijani banks to the transport sector stood at ₼1.6 billion ($0.94 billion), Azernews reports, citing the Central Bank of Azerbaijan.

Compared to the previous month, the loan portfolio for the transport sector decreased by ₼92.6 million ($54.5 million) or 6.2%. However, on a year-over-year basis, it grew by ₼224.1 million ($ 131.8 million), marking a 16.4% increase.

For reference, the volume of business loans to the sector was ₼1.5 billion ($0.88 billion) as of June 1, 2025, and ₼1.4 billion ($0.82 billion) on July 1, 2024.

As of July 1, 2025, the overall credit portfolio of banks in Azerbaijan amounted to ₼28.5 billion ($16.8 billion). Of this, ₼15.1 billion ($8.9 billion) were business loans, ₼8.9 billion ($5.24 billion) were consumer loans, and ₼4.4 billion ($2.6 billion) were mortgage loans.