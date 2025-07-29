Transport sector sees monthly dip, yearly growth in business lending
As of July 1, 2025, the total volume of business loans issued by Azerbaijani banks to the transport sector stood at ₼1.6 billion ($0.94 billion), Azernews reports, citing the Central Bank of Azerbaijan.
Compared to the previous month, the loan portfolio for the transport sector decreased by ₼92.6 million ($54.5 million) or 6.2%. However, on a year-over-year basis, it grew by ₼224.1 million ($ 131.8 million), marking a 16.4% increase.
For reference, the volume of business loans to the sector was ₼1.5 billion ($0.88 billion) as of June 1, 2025, and ₼1.4 billion ($0.82 billion) on July 1, 2024.
As of July 1, 2025, the overall credit portfolio of banks in Azerbaijan amounted to ₼28.5 billion ($16.8 billion). Of this, ₼15.1 billion ($8.9 billion) were business loans, ₼8.9 billion ($5.24 billion) were consumer loans, and ₼4.4 billion ($2.6 billion) were mortgage loans.
Here we are to serve you with news right now. It does not cost much, but worth your attention.
Choose to support open, independent, quality journalism and subscribe on a monthly basis.
By subscribing to our online newspaper, you can have full digital access to all news, analysis, and much more.
You can also follow AzerNEWS on Twitter @AzerNewsAz or Facebook @AzerNewsNewspaper
Thank you!