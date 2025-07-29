Project 'Read, Learn, Earn' launched in country [PHOTOS]

29 July 2025 15:23 (UTC+04:00)

Laman Ismayilova

The Jafar Jabbarli Republican Youth Library, in collaboration with the Youth and Sports Department of Yasamal district in Baku, has launched the "Read, Learn, Earn" project in the district's Central Park, Azernews reports.

The primary aim of the project was to encourage reading, broaden children's knowledge and reading habits, increase public interest in libraries, and enhance the intellectual development of the younger generation.

As part of the initiative, library staff provided residents with information about reading culture, proper book handling, and library usage, while also offering mobile services to those interested in registering for the library.

During the "Read, Learn, Earn" project, new publications added to the library’s collection were showcased to visitors, along with information about these materials.

The Jafar Jabbarli Republican Youth Library, established in 1928, is a significant cultural institution located in Baku, Azerbaijan. Named after the distinguished Azerbaijani playwright Jafar Jabbarli, it functions as a center for youth, providing a diverse range of literary and cultural materials.

The library is renowned for its vast collection of Azerbaijani and international literature, encompassing classics, modern works, dictionaries, encyclopedias, and educational textbooks. Additionally, it plays an important role in encouraging reading habits among young people and facilitating interactions between writers and readers.