President Ilham Aliyev allocates funds for major renovation of Hamarmesha-Bibiyani highway in Lerik district - decree

29 July 2025 13:46 (UTC+04:00)

Following a decree signed by the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Ilham Aliyev, the Hamarmesha-Bibiyani road in Azerbaijan's Lerik District will be thoroughly reconstructed, Azernews reports.

The Hamarmesha-Bibiyani road, which links two rural settlements with a combined population of about 1,000 residents, will undergo a full renovation. The project is being funded through an initial allocation of 2 million manat ($1.1 million) from the state budget to the State Agency of Azerbaijan Automobile Roads.

Under the terms of the decree, the Ministry of Finance has been directed to ensure the release of funds, while the Ministry of Economy is instructed to include continued financing for the project in the draft budget for 2026 as part of the country’s public investment program.

The Cabinet of Ministers has been tasked with overseeing the implementation of the decree and resolving any related administrative matters.