Azerbaijan and Turkmenistan deepen strategic cooperation in economy, energy and connectivity [PHOTOS]

28 July 2025 22:00 (UTC+04:00)

Akbar Novruz

The 8th meeting of the Joint Intergovernmental Commission on cooperation in the economic and humanitarian spheres between Azerbaijan and Turkmenistan was held in Baku, marking another significant step in deepening the strategic partnership between the two Caspian state, Azernews reports.

Co-chairman of the Commission, Minister of Economy Mikayil Jabbarov, emphasized during the meeting that Azerbaijan and Turkmenistan enjoy relations based on a solid historical foundation, cultural proximity, and mutual respect between the two fraternal peoples. He underscored that the high level of trust and understanding between the leaders of both countries plays a pivotal role in advancing bilateral cooperation and launching joint initiatives.

The two sides reaffirmed their commitment to further expand cooperation across multiple sectors, including economy, trade, energy, transport, and humanitarian fields. Mikayil Jabbarov noted that a broad and dynamic partnership agenda exists between the two countries, strengthened by the implementation of important joint projects.

Investment cooperation was highlighted as a key area with strong potential for growth. Currently, 75 companies with Turkmen capital are operating in Azerbaijan, covering sectors such as industry, transport, construction, trade, and services. Both sides expressed interest in further expanding this business presence and deepening mutual investments.

The meeting also placed strong emphasis on energy cooperation. Azerbaijan, with its advanced energy infrastructure and export capabilities, expressed readiness to engage in mutually beneficial dialogue on future energy projects. The two countries aim to leverage their strategic geographic positions and resources to enhance regional energy security.

A central topic of discussion was connectivity, particularly the revival of the East-West transport corridor and the optimization of the Middle Corridor. Azerbaijan and Turkmenistan have witnessed stable growth in transit transportation volumes. Last year, the volume of transit cargo between the two countries exceeded 2 million tons, and during the first half of this year, it surpassed 1 million tons—underlining the growing role of both countries as key transit hubs in Eurasia.

The Azerbaijani side also shared detailed information on the country’s favorable investment climate, robust economic performance, modern transport and logistics infrastructure, and the prospects offered by the Zangezur Corridor and Alat Free Economic Zone. Turkmen investors were invited to take advantage of these opportunities and actively participate in joint ventures and business initiatives.

Nokerguly Atagulyev, Deputy Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers of Turkmenistan, affirmed Turkmenistan’s interest in strengthening bilateral cooperation in a wide range of areas. He expressed confidence in the potential for mutually beneficial collaboration in trade, industry, agriculture, transport, and other fields.

The meeting concluded with the signing of a protocol on the outcomes of the 8th session of the Joint Intergovernmental Commission.