Baku to host second Halal Business Forum in October

29 July 2025 13:24 (UTC+04:00)

Akbar Novruz

The Azerbaijan Halal Business Forum (AZHAB) will return for its second edition in Baku on October 7–8, 2025, Azernews reports.

Organized under the theme “Halal Industry as a Source of Sustainability in a Rapidly Changing World”, AZHAB Forum 2025 will serve as a key international platform for fostering dialogue, innovation, and cooperation in trade and investment across the broader region.

This year’s event will feature both a conference and an exhibition, bringing together industry leaders, policymakers, and investors to explore the expanding potential of the halal economy in driving sustainable development and cross-border collaboration.