Attempted drug smuggling from Iran via UAV thwarted

29 July 2025 14:03 (UTC+04:00)

Akbar Novruz

A major attempt to smuggle drugs from Iran into Azerbaijan using an unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) has been successfully prevented, Azernews reports via the State Border Service.

The State Border Service noted that, on July 28, border search and operational measures were conducted in the service area of the “Horadiz” border detachment. As a result, a significant quantity of narcotics was intercepted before it could be distributed within Azerbaijani territory.

During the operation, authorities seized a total of 12 kilograms and 100 grams of marijuana, along with 399 methadone M-40 pills, from the border area. The drugs were reportedly dropped by UAV from the Islamic Republic of Iran into Azerbaijani territory.