Azerbaijan and Jordan explore partnership in urban planning

29 July 2025 12:24 (UTC+04:00)

Akbar Novruz Read more

The prospects of strengthening cooperation in the field of urban planning between Azerbaijan and Jordan were discussed during a meeting in Baku, Azernews reports, citing the State Committee for Urban Planning and Architecture.

Chairman of the Committee Anar Guliyev met with the Ambassador of Jordan to Azerbaijan, Omar Barakat al-Nahar, where both sides exchanged views on expanding ties in urban development, construction, and settlement planning. They underscored the importance of establishing direct links between relevant institutions in both countries.

During the meeting, Guliyev highlighted Azerbaijan’s ongoing urban development projects, including those aligned with modern, human-centered planning standards in Baku and across the liberated territories. Ambassador al-Nahar praised the scale and quality of construction works in Garabagh and Eastern Zangezur, particularly the efforts to create livable, secure conditions for returning residents.

The meeting also touched upon Jordan’s support for the Declaration on “Multisectoral Pathways for Sustainable and Healthy Cities,” which was adopted during COP29, hosted by Azerbaijan. Guliyev conveyed appreciation for this support and reaffirmed the country’s commitment to sustainable urban transformation.

Concluding the meeting, the Azerbaijani side extended an invitation to Jordan to participate in the 3rd Azerbaijan National Urban Planning Forum and the 13th World Urban Forum, scheduled to be held in Baku from May 17–22, 2026.